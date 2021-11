LAHORE (Dunya News) – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), announced to soar prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in December.

According to the details shared in notification the prices of LPG per kilogram (kg) decreased by at least Rs15.31. LPG price notified by OGRA works out to be Rs202 per kg. LPG price for Rs11.8 per kg or cylinder stood at Rs2390. LPG price recorded a reduction of Rs169 per cylinder.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LPG price of cylinder was nearly Rs2559.