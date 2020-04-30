Buying and selling rates of dollars in open market were recorded at Rs176.6 and Rs178.1 respectively

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 49 paisa against the US dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 175.71 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 176.20.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 176.6 and Rs 178.1 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 71 paisa and closed at Rs 199.04 against the last day’s trading of Rs 198.56, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.55, whereas a decrease of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 234.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 234.88.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs 47.83 and Rs 46.83 respectively.