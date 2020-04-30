Dollar at interbank has crossed Rs176 level after a rise of Rs1.42.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Dollar at open market has reached its highest level with an increase of Rs1.50 to trade at around Rs179.50.

Sources told that dollar at interbank has crossed Rs176 level after a rise of Rs1.42. The currency is being traded at interbank at around Rs176.40.

It is to be mentioned here that dollar last made a high of Rs175.73 on November 12.

Earlier, US Dollar (USD) had closed at Rs174.98 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in interbank. The value of US currency was decreased by 6 paisa in interbank.

