ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has reaffirmed government s full support and facilitation to investors and business community.

He was talking to a delegation of Citibank Pakistan led by its President and Country Director for Pakistan Ahmed Bozai in Islamabad.

The adviser appreciated the contribution of Citibank in strengthening the business and economic activities of Pakistan and highlighted various reforms of the government for social and economic uplift of the masses.

Shaukat Tarin stressed the possibilities of increased business collaboration in the fields of oil, gas, palm oil and other commodities.

Talking to a delegation of Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan headed by its Chairman Dr. Ajmad Waheed in Islamabad, Adviser on Finance expressed government s committment to encourage investment opportunities and accelerate economic activities in the country. The Adviser assured the delegation of government’s all-out facilitation and cooperation in resolution of their problems and extended support to enhance the mutual fund market in Pakistan.

Dr. Amjad Waheed said that Mutual Fund Association is working to promote and increase savings in the country with diversified product range suiting all categories of investors.

Talking o Group Chief Executive Officer VEON Mr. Kaan Terzioglu in Islamabad today, Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin has said government supports foreign investment and a number of initiatives are being taken to facilitate the investors.

He assured that all hurdles in attracting foreign investment would be removed. He said a comprehensive roadmap for extending further support and cooperation may be shared.