ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that government is willing to consider fair demands of the Petroleum Dealers Association but reiterated that unfair demands will not be accepted.

Hammad Azhar, in a tweet, said that some groups want an increase of Rs9 but government cannot allow such an increase just to please some companies.

The minister further added that summary regarding increase in margin of petrol pumps has also been forwarded to ECC and a decision will be taken in the next meeting; however, he urged the association to not cause problems for the masses and review their decision.

On the other hand, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has gone on the strike across the country over government’s negligence in increasing the dealer margin to six percent.

Chairman PPDA while holding a press conference at Karachi Press Club said, "The association will observe indefinite strike by suspending the supply from its petrol pumps from November 25, 2021."