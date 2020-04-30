KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 74 in the interbank on Wednesday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs175.04 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs174.30.

Meanwhile dollar rose by Re1 in the open market and was traded around 176.5 rupees.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 80 paisa and closed at Rs196.94 against the last working day’s trading of Rs196.14 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of 80 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs234.16 as compared to its last closing of Rs233.36.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 20 paisa each to close at Rs47.66 and Rs46.66 respectively.