The petrol pumps will also remain closed in the country including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Petroleum Dealers Association on has directed petrol pump owners to observer strike on November 25.



According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, no talks will be held with the government until it raises commission of dealers to six percent.

On the other hand, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that ECC will consider reviewing commission of dealers in the next meeting.