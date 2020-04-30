International brands have been signed up to be part of this phenomenal project.

MULTAN (Web Desk) - DHA Multan signed a formal agreement with Delta Centauri Developments for development of World Class International Project, “Downtown Rumanza”, at the Rumanza Golf Club DHA Multan.

According to details, the Project would have Pakistan’s first 5 Star international hotel chain, luxury apartments, designer offices, shopping malls featuring international brands, theme park, stunning waterfront promenade, and Punjab’s largest skyscraper. The project would be Pakistan’s first global standards international resort.

The signing ceremony was conducted between Project Director DHA Multan, Management team of DHA Multan and CEO of Delta Centauri Developments Mr. Tariq Saadat.

Zameen.com, Pakistan’s largest property enterprise, has also come on board as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for the venture.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta Centauri Developments Tariq Saadat stated that South Punjab as well as surrounding areas as of 2021 has a massive population of around 50 million, which is the size of total population of Spain or Italy. Multan is the epicentre for South Punjab and this project will be the centre of gravity for Multan, he added.

International brands have been signed up to be part of this phenomenal mega project which will not only change the dynamics of South Punjab but also the future landscape of Pakistan.

The project’s location is on the beautiful 18-hole Rumanza Golf Course designed by world class renowned Golfer, Nick Faldo.

The complete project is whole owned, developed, and sold by Delta Centauri Developments. It will offer breath-taking views of the stunning greenery and lakes to the international visitors and residents of this project.