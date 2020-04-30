The Prime Minister directed to complete all the steps related to CPEC Phase II

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking steps on priority basis to increase economic activity in the country.

Chairing a review meeting of Prime Minister’s priority sectors in Islamabad, he said the government is focused to enhance investments in the export industry for creating employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister said all government institutions are working together to provide a conducive environment for investors.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the progress of phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was informed that work on gas and electricity supply in Rashakai, Dhabeji, Allama Iqbal and Bostan Special Economic Zones is in full swing.

Electricity and gas are mainly available for the construction of industries, while the rest of the required electricity and gas will be supplied with further development of industries.

The meeting was also informed that a comprehensive system has been launched to review the progress of projects under CPEC and to expedite the development work.

In addition, steps are being taken to increase investment in SEZs by identifying export industries.

The Prime Minister directed to complete all the steps related to CPEC Phase II within the stipulated time.