The dollar was being traded around 173.63 rupees.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market appreciated by Rs1.63 against the US Dollar (USD) in the intraday trade.

The dollar was being traded around 173.63 rupees while the greenback on Friday had closed the trade at 175.24 rupees.

Experts say that agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on revival of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has fueled the rupee appreciation.