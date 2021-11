NEPRA will hear the plea on November 30.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is likely to increase the price of electricity up to Rs4.75.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application under monthly fuel adjustment.

The hike will put an additional burden of billions of rupees on already suffering people.

NEPRA will hear the plea on November 30.