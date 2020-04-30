ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Petroleum Dealers Association on Sunday announced countrywide strike on November 25.

The association while announcing countrywide strike on November 25 said that the petrol pumps will remain closed.

According to the spokesperson of Petroleum Dealers Association, the government is giving false consolation on 6 percent margin while the nationwide strike is being announced after their demands were not accepted.

The spokesperson further said that the petrol pumps will also remain closed in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.