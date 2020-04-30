During the last month, the IT exports remained 195 million dollars: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the country’s IT exports witnessed an unprecedented growth of thirty-nine percent and touched 830 million dollars during the first three months of current fiscal year.

In a tweet today (Saturday), he pointed out that the IT exports were 596 million dollars during the same period last year.

Farrukh Habib said only during the last month, the IT exports remained 195 million dollars which is twenty-nine percent higher than the corresponding period of last year.