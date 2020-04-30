Textile mills have so far purchased 6.22m bales

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The country’s cotton production surged by over 70 percent to 6.852 million bales as of November 15, 2021.

According to details, the country produced 4.027m bales of cotton during the same period last year while 5.7m bales were produced during the entire last year.

As per data, both Punjab and Sindh have reported a substantial increase in cotton production.

Cotton production in Punjab as of Nov 15 was 3.413m. Similarly, production in Sindh soared to 3.439m bales.

Textile mills have so far purchased 6.22m bales while exporters bought 16400 bales.