ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Price Monitoring Committee was informed that price of sugar is decreasing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad due to crushing of sugar and crop and proactive measures taken by the government.

The meeting of the committee was held in Islamabad with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

The meeting reviewed prices of wheat, sugar, pulses, chicken and other essential food items in the country.

The committee was briefed about the weekly SPI situation, which has been increased by 1.81 per cent during the week under review.

The NPMC emphasized on building strategic reserves of Moong and providing incentives to farmers to produce Maash pulse domestically to lessen the import dependence.