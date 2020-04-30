The two sides also deliberated upon new possibilities of economic cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Asian Development Bank has reassured its support to Pakistan in its reform agenda, especially in the Energy and Financial Markets Sectors and to speed up the economic recovery process.

The assurance was given by the US Alternative Executive Director at Asian Development Bank Board, John Hurley during a meeting with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

While acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for effective management of the Covid-19 crisis, he said the ADB is fully committed to provide assistance to the developing countries for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

John Hurley said Pakistan’s efforts to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic have minimized indigenous economic shock up to great extent.

During the meeting, various infrastructure, energy, Disaster Management and Climate Resilience, Urban Services, Social services Education, Ehsaas Program and health-related projects being funded by the ADB came under discussion.

The two sides also deliberated upon new possibilities of economic cooperation in the post-COVID situation.