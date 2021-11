The prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government has decided to not hike price of petroleum products in the country.

As per sources, the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged.

Earlier just over 10 days ago, the government on late night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

Current price petrol is Rs 145.82 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) costs Rs142.62 per litre.