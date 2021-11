The greenback was being traded around Rs174.50.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The rupee snapped losing streak against the dollar on Monday, gaining over Re1 in the intraday trade.

The local currency has so far appreciated by Rs1.23 and the greenback was being traded around 174.50 compared to the previous working day’s close of 175.73.

On Friday, the domestic currency weakened by 1.54 rupees as compared to the previous day’s rate of dollar.