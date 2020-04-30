No decision taken to provide gas to domestic consumers in 3 times a day: Petroleum division

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – While explaining about the supply of gas to domestic consumers, the petroleum division said that no decision has been taken to provide gas to domestic consumers only three times in a day.

The petroleum division has directed the Sui Northern Gas Private Limited Company (SNGPL) to ensure the supply of gas to domestic consumers during cooking times.

The petroleum division also clarified that no decision has been taken to provide gas to domestic consumers only 3 times in a day.

Responding to the schedule of providing three times gas to domestic consumers, the Sui Southern Gas Private Limited Company (SSGPL) spokesperson said that no such schedule was issued. “The Ministry of Energy will issue schedule regarding the closure of gas instead of the SSGPL,” he added.