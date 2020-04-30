Schedule prepared as domestic consumers to get gas three times a day

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Petroleum and the Sui Northern Gas Private Limited Company (SNGPL) have formulated a new schedule regarding gas supply during the winter season as domestic consumers will be able to get gas for few hours in the day.

According to the sources, the ministry of petroleum has prepared a schedule for around 13 hours long load shedding of gas in a day during winter season.

According to sources, as per schedule gas will be available to the users in the morning from 5.30am to 8:30am, in lunchtime the gas will supply will continue from 11:30 am to 2pm and in the evening the domestic users can use their gas stokes from 4pm to 10pm in the night. The new gas supply schedule will be implemented from December to February.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Nauman Kabir has rejected the SNGPL’s gas load shedding schedule and termed it as injustice with the people in winters.

He demanded of the government to make the persons responsible for the gas shortage accountable rather than penalizing the masses. Kabir demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the matter.