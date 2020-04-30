KARACHI (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin said that the government is working on a long-term strategy to strengthen national economy on sustainable basis.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan took balanced decisions to protect livelihood of people and economy during COVID-19.

The Advisor said the government fully focused on construction, agriculture and industry to ensure growth in all sectors.

He said significant growth in agriculture produce has been witnessed during the last year and we are trying to increase our revenue from nine to eleven percent.

Shaukat Tarin said Information Technology sector exports increased by 47 percent during the last year and other sectors are also showing growth.

He said promotion of construction sector has generated job opportunities.

While talking about IMF program, the Advisor on Finance said all matters with the board will be settled soon.

He said artificial increase in price of dollar is being checked and stern action will be taken against hoarders and smugglers of currency.