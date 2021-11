In open market, dollar traded at Rs178 with increase of Rs2.50.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - US Dollar (USD) hit 176 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in an intraday trade on Thursday in an interbank market.

According to details, the domestic currency has weakened by 1.81 rupees as compared to the previous day’s close of dollar against the greenback.

After PKR pared some of its losses in the previous week, it came under severe pressure due to the growing demand for dollars.