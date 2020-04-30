Provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the existing industrial areas in Islamabad needs to expand to generate economic activity and employment.

He said the new zone would also help increase revenue and generate precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.

He was talking to a delegation led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir.

After a detailed discussion, the meeting decided in principle to create a new industrial zone for Islamabad.

The minister said being the capital, a model Industrial Estate was also needed to showcase the industrial development in the country for foreign visitors.

Khalid Javaid, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Shaban Khalid, and other representatives from ICCI attended the meeting.

The ICICI representatives conveyed their views to the Federal Minister regarding the establishment of the new Islamabad Industrial Zone and discussed in detail the key features of the project.

Welcoming the newly elected ICCI delegation, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the industrial zone.

He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for people of Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialization as well.

Further, they also discussed developing the project under a public-private partnership (PPP) structure.