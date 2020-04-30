Price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs107,853

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1000 and was sold at Rs125,800 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 124,800 the previous day.

According to All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs107,853.

It is noteworthy here that the Gold closed at Rs124,800 per tola and Rs106,996 per 10 grams.

With a fresh increase of Rs1,000 per tola, the Gold has recorded an increase of Rs8,400 per tola during the last six sessions.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged $1,825.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola and Rs1,234.56 per 10 grams.