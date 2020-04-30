Shaukat Tarin appreciated the role of ADB in extending support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Asian Development Bank is expected to approve 600 million dollars program for Pakistan’s social protection during the first week of next month.

This was stated by the Bank’s Director General of Central and West Asia, Eugenue Zhukov, during a meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, also participated in the meeting.

Eugenue Zhukov apprised the Adviser that ADB has disbursed eighty per cent funds allocated for procurement of vaccines and is ready to provide additional funds if required.

He said the Bank has also planned a programme on domestic resource mobilization and is currently providing technical assistance for this purpose.

Shaukat Tarin appreciated the role of ADB in extending support to Pakistan in procurement of vaccines.

He said the government is committed to introduce reforms in various sectors to attain sustainable and inclusive growth.