KARACHI (Dunya News) - The decline in Pakistani Rupee continued against the US Dollar (USD) in intraday trade on Tuesday in an interbank market.

The local currency has so far depreciated by 1.39 rupee and the greenback was being traded around 171.90 compared to the previous day’s close of 170.51.

According to experts the PKR had appreciated by about 5 rupees due to $4.2 billion relief package announced by Saudi Arabia; however, due to renewed uncertainty over IMF program is fueling the current depreciation.