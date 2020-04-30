KARACHI (Dunya News) – After whopping increase in price of sugar, petrol and electricity, the price of flour has been hiked in various parts of the country.

According to details, price of 20kg flour bag has increased by Rs80 and residents of Karachi are forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country.

The bag has reached Rs1420 in Hyderabad, Rs1400 Larkana, Rs1380 Quetta, Rs1340 in Sukkur and 1270 in Peshawar.

On the other hand, the flour bag has reached Rs1100 in Punjab after an increase of Rs20 per bag.