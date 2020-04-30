KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee (PKR) extended losses against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank on the first trading day of the week.

The greenback gained 49 paisa during intraday trade and was being traded around Rs170.5 compared to last working day’s closing of 170.1.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee snapped its winning streak after it depreciated by 4 paisa to Rs170.1 against the US dollar.

The rupee started recovering from its steep fall against the US dollar after the government announced Saudi Arabia’s financial support of up to $4.2 billion, raising the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves and boosting the sentiments of the currency market.