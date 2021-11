The amount arrived from 175 countries with 273,411 accounts

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Foreign Exchange inflows through Roshan Digital Account (RDA) reached $2.67 billion by the end of October 2021 since its launch.

The inflows were recorded from 273,411 accounts from around 175 counties across different Pakistani banks whereby nearly 91855 fresh accounts were opened in last four months alone.

Of $2.67bn, investments in government securities like Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) were recorded at $1.834bn during fourteen months.