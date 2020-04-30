Tarin vows to support agriculture, SMEs & IT sectors to take country forward

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin has assured to fully support the agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises and the IT sectors in order to take forward the country.

Addressing Kamyab Jawan Convention in Islamabad on Monday, he said that a fund will be established to provide finances to those associated with the SMEs and the IT sectors.

Shaukat Tarin said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend every possible facilitation to the youth so that they can better serve the nation.

He said Kamyab Jawan Program has been started with the same purpose to exploit the potential of the youth. So far over 800,000 applications have been received under the program, he added

The Advisor said that interest free agriculture and business loans are being provided under another initiative of Kamyab Pakistan Program which has been started to uplift about four million marginalized families.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said thirty billion rupees have been disbursed to youth under Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said remaining seventy billion rupees will be disbursed till 2023.