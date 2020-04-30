Textile mills had starting shutting down during the era of PML (N): Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said regardless of Covid-19, the volume of country’s textile exports reached historic level of six billion dollars during the first four months of current fiscal year.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the textile exports are twenty seven percent higher than the corresponding period last year.

Farrukh Habib said that the textile mills had starting shutting down during the era of PML (N). He said our textile exports are now increasing as a result of special incentives given by the PTI government.