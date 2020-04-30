Textile mills have so far purchased 5.5m bales.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The country’s cotton production surged by over 80 percent to 6.2 million bales as of November 03, 2021.

According to details, the country produced 3.4m bales of cotton during the same period last year while 5.7m bales were produced during the entire last year.

As per data, both Punjab and Sindh have reported a substantial increase in cotton production.

Cotton production in Punjab as of Nov 03 was 2.9m. Similarly, production in Sindh soared by to 3.2m bales.

Textile mills have so far purchased 5.5m bales.