KARACHI (Dunya News) – Continuing gains for the sixth straight session, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday strengthened by 84 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in an intraday at the interbank market.

The dollar was being quoted at around 169.70 while the local currency on Tuesday had closed the trade at 170.54 per USD.

Since high of 175.57, US Dollar has fallen by 5.57 rupees.