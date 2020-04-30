The Portal would also be beneficial for tax collectors

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched ‘Single Sales Tax Portal’ to facilitate the taxpayers through automation.

According to FBR, this facility will enable taxpayers to file single monthly Sales Tax returns instead of multiple returns (6 in the past) on different portals; thereby, significantly reducing the time and cost of compliance, and thus achieving maximum efficiency.

It added that the system would be intelligent enough to sift and collect revenues from a single taxpayer and distribute the same among multiple revenue agencies.

The Portal would also be beneficial for tax collectors in having a 360-degrees view of taxpayers’ business activities across the country in order to maximize revenue potential and tax compliance, the statement added.