Xiaomi ensure to start smartphones manufacturing from Pakistan: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the World’s second largest mobile manufacturer ‘Xiaomi’ has ensured to start its smartphones manufacturing from Pakistan and also initiate joint ventures with local telecom players.

The Ministry of Commerce “Make- in- Pakistan” policy continues to show positive results, “We have been informed that Xiaomi , World’s 2nd largest mobile manufacturer has partnered with Airlink Communications to manufacture smartphones in Pakistan, the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said the initial production will be 2.5 to 3 million handsets annually. He informed that the production facility will be established in ‘Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Lahore.

The production facility will be functional in Jan 2022 and it will create 3000 direct/indirect jobs, he said. While he said that Pakistan’s non-energy import bill shrank by 12.5 percent in October 2021, i.e. by $624 million, compared to September 2021.

Razak Dawood said that this welcome month-on-month (m/m) decline comes after positive m/m growth in previous two months, a testament to actions by the government and State Bank Pakistan (SBP) to curb imports.