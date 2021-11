The dollar was being quoted at around 170.29

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has continued to gain ground as it has advanced by about Re1 against US Dollar in an intraday trade at the interbank market.

The dollar was being quoted at around 170.29 when compared to the previous close of Rs171.29.

The domestic currency has started to gain its ground after the announcement of $4.2 billion financial support by Saudi Arabia, after sweeping losses for more than two months.