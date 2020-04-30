Buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs170.9 and Rs172.3 respectively

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee against US dollar strengthened by 37 paisas in the interbank trading on Monday to close at Rs 171.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 171.65.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 170.9 and Rs 172.3 respectively.

Likewise, the price of euro which was traded at Rs 198.15, depreciated by Rs 2.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs 200.32, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs 1.49, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 233.84 as compared to its last closing of Rs 236.71.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 46.63 and Rs 45.66 respectively.