The prices of domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs155.8.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The poor consumers are going to face another setback as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13.2 per kilogram (kg).

The prices of domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs155.8 after price of the commodity reached Rs216.8 and the cylinder will be available now at Rs2559.35.