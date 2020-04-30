Abdul Sami said that the business will be closed, if their margin is not increased immediately

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Thursday warned of shutting down oil supply across the country if their margin of profit (commission) is not increased.

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association chairman Abdul Sami threatened to cut off supplies from November 5 if their margins profit on petroleum products were not increased.

Abdul Sami said that the business will be closed, if their margin is not increased immediately, adding that the government has not fulfilled its promise to increase the dealer’s margin to 5% and petroleum dealers margin should be increased to 6% of selling price.