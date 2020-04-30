The dollar was being quoted at around 172.80

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After the announcement of Saudi support of $4.2billion, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has appreciated by about Rs2.45 against the US Dollar (USD) in an intraday trade on Wednesday at the interbank market.

The dollar was being quoted at around 172.80 when compared to the previous close of Rs175.27, an all-time low.

Snapping the losing streak, the domestic unit finally managed to recover some lost ground following the announcement of the Saudi government to provide financial support of $4.2 billion to Pakistan to help ease pressure on trade and increase foreign currency reserves.