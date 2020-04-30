Dollar since its low of 152.28 in May 2021 up by 22.99 rupees

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The value of the US dollar has been continuously rising over the past several weeks to Rs175.27 in the interbank market, and it seems there is no stopping for the greenback.

In the open currency market, the value of US dollar against Pakistan’s rupee rose to Rs175.5 on Tuesday. In the inter-bank, the value of the US dollar also surged past Rs175.

The value of the US dollar in the inter-bank crossed Rs175, after an increase of 84 paisa from Rs174.55. In the open market, the value of US dollar increased against rupee by 20 paisa from Rs175.3 to Rs175.5.

On October 1, the value of US dollar was Rs172.4 in the open market. Since then, its value has increased by Rs3.1. In the inter-bank, a US dollar equaled Rs170.48 at the start of this month.