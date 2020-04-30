KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar has gained 67 paisa against Pakistani rupee at interbank bank.



The dollar has crossed Rs175 to trade at Rs175.10 on the second business day of the week as compared to the previous working days in which dollar closed at Rs173.96.



The continuous increase in the value of the dollar has not only increased debt burden on the country but has also contributed in hike in prices of everyday use items.