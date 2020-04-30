Pakistan, Saudi businessmen laud PM Imran Khan investors' friendly policies

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Pakistani and Saudi businessmen have expressed the confidence that Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum being held in Riyadh will help investors exploit investment opportunities in each other s countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, they said both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy excellent relations and the investment moot will help further strengthen them.

They pointed out that under Saudi Vision 2030, there are great investment opportunities for Pakistani investors in different sectors.

They were also appreciative of the policies introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitation of investors in Pakistan.