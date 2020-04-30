LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Mian Aslam Iqbal says Federal government gave due representation to all provinces at the pavilion of Dubai expo.

Addressing a press conference along with Spokesman Punjab government Hasaan Khawar in Lahore on Saturday, he said that the Punjab government is facilitating youth at the Dubai Expo.

He said that the government is providing full support to export oriented Small Medium Enterprises at Dubai Expo.