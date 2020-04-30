Farrukh Habib expressed the hope that wheat production will witness record increase next year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says Pakistan is going to be surplus in food security due to agri-focused approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Friday, he shared data regarding increase in production of ‘Kharif’ crops showing wheat production increased up to 25 percent, cotton 60 and rice and maize 18 percent each.

The Minister of State said the country s economy is on the path of progress as textile, foreign remittances, large scale manufacturing and IT exports have all witnessed substantial increase during the first quarter of current fiscal year.

He shared figures showing foreign remittances increased up to 12.5 percent, exports 38 percent, textiles 28 percent, IT exports 42.7 and Federal Board of Revenue s tax collection increased up to 38 percent.