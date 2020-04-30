KARACHI (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of US Dollar strengthened by 49 paisa in the interbank on Thursday against Pakistani rupee.



The greenback closed at Rs173.96 on third business day of the week compared to previous closing of Rs173.47.

Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by 78 paisa and closed at Rs202.49 against the last working day’s trading of Rs201.71 the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of Rs1.62 witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs240.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs238.96.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated by about 13 paisa each to close at Rs47.36 and Rs46.38 respectively.