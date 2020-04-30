NEPRA has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric's plea.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - K-Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking Rs3.45 per unit hike in the power tariff.

According to details, K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for September.

NEPRA has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

Power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of billions of rupees if the K-Electric plea gets approval from the NEPRA.