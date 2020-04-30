'Pakistan has private investment opportunity of over $96b in infrastructure related SDGs'

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan says Pakistan has private investment opportunity of 96.2 billion dollars in infrastructure related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including power, digital access, transport and clean water and sanitation.

Participating in an online session of UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, he stressed that involvement of private sector is paramount in achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Pakistan is developing the first SDGs Investor Map to attract the private sector investment.

The Minister also briefed the participants about the initiatives such as that of Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan undertaken by the government for poverty reduction.