KARACHI (Dunya News) - Making another new low with almost every passing day, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) fell to an all-time low in an intraday trade on Wednesday.

On the second day of the trading week, the PKR has depreciated by about 70 paisa to an all-time new low and was being traded around 173.5 when compared to the previous day’s close of 172.78 against the greenback.