ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Dr Arif Alvi has offered Japanese investors to take benefit of tremendous business opportunities in diverse sectors in Pakistan.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad, he underscored the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of skills and human resource development.

He also appreciated the role of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japanese companies that contributed to the development of Pakistan.